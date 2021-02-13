People on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido are making the most of the frigid weather by taking part in a fun event on a frozen lake.

The annual winter festival on Lake Shikaribetsu in the town of Shikaoi kicked off on Friday.

Visitors can enjoy various activities in a number of structures made from ice and snow on and around the lake. These structures are collectively called "kotan," which means "village" in the language of the indigenous Ainu people.

Some people enjoyed an outdoor bath while taking in the spectacular view of mountains surrounding the lake.

Others sipped cocktails in glasses made of ice at a bar also made of ice.

The event runs until March 21.