People on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido are making the most of the frigid weather by taking part in a fun event on a frozen lake.
The annual winter festival on Lake Shikaribetsu in the town of Shikaoi kicked off on Friday.
Visitors can enjoy various activities in a number of structures made from ice and snow on and around the lake. These structures are collectively called "kotan," which means "village" in the language of the indigenous Ainu people.
Some people enjoyed an outdoor bath while taking in the spectacular view of mountains surrounding the lake.
Others sipped cocktails in glasses made of ice at a bar also made of ice.
The event runs until March 21.
More No Comment
Dutch ice skaters take advantage of frozen canals and lakes
Myanmar protesters defy ban on gatherings to march against the coup
Car-nival season in Germany as revellers confined to their vehicles
Small tornado leaves a path of destruction in Turkey
Haitian police fire tear gas on hundreds of protesters
Syria's White Helmets rescue four-year-old girl from well
Stockholm roofers brave dizzying heights to sweep snow
Rage room gets boost amid anger over coronavirus lockdowns
Red dust from Sahara turns Italian alpine villages orange
US Impeachment Capitol Security Video
Younger generation bring colour to Myanmar coup protests
Ultra-Orthodox Jews protesting against COVID rules clash with security
Pet dogs and cats can get COVID-19 tests in Seoul, South Korea
Woman sings songs of encouragement near Donald Trump's Florida estate
Brazil's Amazon riverside communities receive COVID jabs