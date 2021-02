This week winter weather caused chaos across Europe, Greek students have been demonstrating against establishing a university police force, and Milan’s Duomo cathedral reopened to the public for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

These and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

Protesters throw a petrol bomb at riot police during a student rally against campus policing, outside the Greek parliament in Athens. February 10, 2021 Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo

Visitors take selfies on the roof of the Duomo gothic cathedral, in Milan, Italy. It reopened after being shut due to COVID restrictions. February 11, 2021 Luca Bruno/AP Photo

Worshippers wearing face masks burn joss sticks as they pray at the Wong Tai Sin Temple in Hong Kong during Lunar New Year celebrations. February 12, 2021 Kin Cheung/AP Photo

An aerial view of Tapovan barrage two days after a glacier collapsed into a river, causing a flash flood. February 9, 2021 AP

House impeachment managers proceed through the Rotunda as the second impeachment trial of former US President Trump begins. Washington, DC, USA. February 9, 2021 Win McNamee/AP Photo

Protesters take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. February 12, 2021 Sai Aung Main/AFP

Hindu devotees take a holy dip at the Sangam during the annual Magh Mela festival in Allahabad, India. February 11, 2021 Sanjay Kanojia/AFP

The headlights of traffic are seen between snow-covered fields in the Peak District in northern England, as the UK's cold snap continues. February 11, 2021 Oli Scarff/AFP

A man bathes in an ice hole in the Neva River St Petersburg, Russia with the temperatures outside reaching -15C. February 10, 2021 Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo

Ukrainians fish in the frozen Dnipro river in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 10, 2021 Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo

People walk with their dogs in a snow-covered garden maze in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Extreme winter weather hit the north and west of the country. February 10, 2021 Martin Meissner/AP Photo

