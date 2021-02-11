Experts are clear: the only way out of the COVID-19 nightmare is to vaccinate as many people as possible.

Now, with several jabs approved, Europe is ramping up inoculations against the disease.

But who is making the best progress? Here we pull together the latest figures to compare how European countries are getting on.

What percentage of the population is fully vaccinated?

While the UK is leading the rest of Europe on total vaccinations, other countries are ahead in terms of the percentage of their population fully vaccinated against the disease, which usually means two doses of the jab.

The UK, keen to get a first jab in as many people as possible, is waiting longer than other countries to administer the second one.

The United Kingdom leading the rest of Europe

In terms of the absolute number of vaccinations, the UK, which approved its first COVID-19 vaccine on December 2, nearly three weeks before the EU, is racing ahead with immunising its people.

Who has made the best progress, relatively speaking?

The UK has administered the most vaccines overall, but it also leads in terms of vaccinations per capita of population.

Malta, Serbia and Denmark are also strong on this measure.

Explore the map below to see how other countries in Europe are doing.

Level playing field?

The caveat with comparative European data like this is that not every country began vaccinations at the same time.

Here is a look at who got a headstart on the rest.

About this data

The data is pulled together from official government sources and media reports. There is no central collection of vaccine figures and not all countries publish figures at this early stage.