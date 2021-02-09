German bakery offers a different kind of vaccine

A master confectioner in Passau, Germany, has decided to offer his customers a different kind of vaccine, in a bid to counter some negative news about the coronavirus one.

The sweet jab comes in the form of different flavoured jams, which can be injected into freshly baked doughnuts.

Customers can either choose to have their doughnuts vaccinated in-store or purchase a pre-filled syringe to take home.

"We currently have twelve different vaccines," explained master confectioner Walter Simon.

"Pineapple, white chocolate, egg liqueur, classic apricot, plum jam, rose hip, we really have a great selection," he added.

Customers can even get a "vaccination certificate" along with their "vaccinated baked goods".