Activists' backers bring flowers to Myanmar court

Supporters of activists arrested in Myanmar amid protests over the country's recent military coup turned up with flowers at their court appearance.
The activists were arrested in Mandalay on Thursday.
Their backers, some holding flowers, turned up at their court appearance but were stopped from entering by police.
Instead, they stood outside and flashed the three-finger protest gesture which has become a symbol of defiance during civil disobedience gatherings in recent days for those who are against Monday's coup that ousted the elected government and its leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.
They also sang the song "Kabar Makyay Bu" — or "We Won't Be Satisfied Until the End of the World" — which is sung to the tune of "Dust in the Wind," a 1977 song by the US rock group Kansas.
Recent protests have revived the song closely associated with the failed 1988 uprising against the military dictatorship.
More No Comment
Students in Bolivia's high plateaus are now wearing protective suits
Yangon and Bangkok become protest grounds against Myanmar coup
Beirut blast: Six months on, people are still hunting for justice
Female dragon dancers scale-up ambitions in Vietnam
Flooding in France's south-west after region hit by Storm Justine
Israel army demolishes structures in Palestinian community
Seafoam on Argentine beach delights vacationers
Dozens injured in nightclub stampede after police raid the venue
Test flight for SpaceX's Starship ends in spectacular fashion... again
Protesters call for Tokyo to act over military coup in Myanmar
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says six more weeks of winter
Paris remains on flood alert as River Seine swells after heavy rain
Heavy snow brings New York City to a standstill
Motorcycle stunt rider draws huge crowds in Venezuela
Watch: Artists perform in Paris to highlight 'asphyxiation of culture'