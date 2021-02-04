This was one of France's major rivers, the Garonne, after the southwestern region was hit by Storm Justine.

The river is still critically high at Marmande, which is situated between the cities of Bordeaux and Toulouse.

It peaked at 10.20 metres overnight, short of the record, set at 11.39m in June 1875.

Nearby town Meilhan-sur-Garonne was left underwater following the storm. In the wider region, Lot-et-Garonne, scores of people had to be evacuated.