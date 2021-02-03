A stampede broke out at this nightclub in Bolivia as it was raided by police for operating illegally.
Dozens of people were injured.
Authorities said there were 150 people inside the club in the early hours of Saturday, despite COVID-19 restrictions banning mass gatherings.
Quillacollo's mayor said the owners of the club "got scared and closed the doors in an irresponsible way," which caused the human avalanche.
To date, Bolivia reported 218,299 COVID-19 cases and 10,439 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
More No Comment
Test flight for SpaceX's Starship ends in spectacular fashion... again
Protesters call for Tokyo to act over military coup in Myanmar
Yangon residents protest against the coup by banging pots and pans
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says six more weeks of winter
Paris remains on flood alert as River Seine swells after heavy rain
Heavy snow brings New York City to a standstill
Motorcycle stunt rider draws huge crowds in Venezuela
Watch: Artists perform in Paris to highlight 'asphyxiation of culture'
Astronauts go on a spacewalk to enhance International Space Station
Snowball fights in Washington DC after winter storm hits US capital
Giant Panda bears play in the snow as winter fall blankets US capital
Police chase and detain protesters in central Moscow
Lava spews from Italian volcano Mount Etna in series of explosions
Cape Town residents break beach ban to protest COVID lockdown
Alexei Navalny allies take to Russian streets despite crackdown