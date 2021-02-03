A stampede broke out at this nightclub in Bolivia as it was raided by police for operating illegally.

Dozens of people were injured.

Authorities said there were 150 people inside the club in the early hours of Saturday, despite COVID-19 restrictions banning mass gatherings.

Quillacollo's mayor said the owners of the club "got scared and closed the doors in an irresponsible way," which caused the human avalanche.

To date, Bolivia reported 218,299 COVID-19 cases and 10,439 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.