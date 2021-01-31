Police on Sunday detained protestors outside the Matrosskaya Tishina prison in Moscow, where jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny is supposedly being held.
It came as tens of thousands of people took to the streets across the country to demand Navalny's release.
Thousands were detained by Russian police who had closed metro stations in Moscow.
Navalny, an anti-corruption investigator who is the best-known critic of President Vladimir Putin, was arrested on January 17 upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.
Russian authorities have rejected the accusations.
More No Comment
Lava spews from Italian volcano Mount Etna in series of explosions
Cape Town residents break beach ban to protest COVID lockdown
Alexei Navalny allies take to Russian streets despite crackdown
Mexican piñata workshop recreates viral Bernie Sanders meme
COVID pandemic: People sleep outside as they queue for oxygen in Peru
Horse and pony rescued from California mudslide
Clandestine classes as Paris karate lovers defy COVID restrictions
New clashes heighten tensions at India farmer protests
Wax museum honours American talk show legend Larry King
Boris Johnson travels to hospital laboratory in Glasgow amid lockdown
Baby crocodiles from endangered species born at zoo in Peru
Riots over Dutch COVID curfew hit for a third successive night
India's military parade interrupted by protesting farmers
Australians demand justice for indigenous people on national day
Palestinian youth determined to continue parkour despite losing leg