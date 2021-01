This week protesters in Poland returned to the streets as a near-total ban on abortion came into force, Holocaust Memorial Day was marked around the world and a large tornado ripped through Alabama, in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Athens Zoo said it was on the road to extinction because of pandemic-related restrictions.

Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

Police officers are reflected on a mirror held by a protester during a protest against a new anti-abortion law in Warsaw, Poland. January 28, 2021 Czarek Sokolowski/AP Photo

Roses lie with a note saying "#weremember" at the Holocaust Memorial on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Berlin, Germany. January 27, 2021 Markus Schreiber/AP Photo

A boy takes cover behind a burned car after clashes erupt between protesters and riot policemen in Tripoli, north Lebanon. January 28, 2021 Hussein Malla/AP Photo

Patti Herring sobs as she sorts through the remains of her home after it was destroyed by a tornado. Fultondale, Alabama, USA. January 26, 2021 Jay Reeves/AP Photo

Police officers detain a man during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia. January 23, 2021 Pavel Golovkin/AP Photo

A chimpanzee looks out as a zoo keeper carries food past its enclosure. After being closed for 3 months Attica Zoo, near Athens, Greece is in a very difficult situation. Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo

A cyclist, wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, rides a bicycle past the EU headquarters in Brussels. January 27, 2021 Francisco Seco/AP Photo

Protesting farmers march to the capital breaking police barricades during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India. January 26, 2021 Altaf Qadri/AP

French yachtman Charlie Dalin celebrates crossing first the finish line of the Vendee Globe solo around-the-world sailing race, in Les Sables-d’Olonne, France. January 27 Loic Venance/AP Photo

Russell Dawson of the Koomurri Aboriginal Dancers participates in a smoking ceremony during Australia Day ceremonies in Sydney. January 26, 2021 Rick Rycroft/AP Photo

A new strike of a silver coin made in commemoration for the 20th anniversary of the euro currency is shown through a magnifying glass. Paris, France. January 25, 2021 Michel Euler/AP Photo