A pi\u00f1ata workshop in Mexico has recreated a viral Bernie Sanders image, showing the Vermont senator sitting at US President Joe Biden\u2019s inauguration in a winter jacket and mittens. \n\nThey're made by Dalton \u00c1valos, who builds the 1.10-metre-high figure with wire and cardboard and adds glasses and a checkered scarf. \n\n\n\u00c1valos says the idea of making a pi\u00f1ata inspired by the 79-year-old Senator came to him after the wave of memes that flooded social media with the image. \n\nPi\u00f1atas play a traditional role in Mexican fiestas, such as birthdays, where blindfolded attendees hit them until they drop, releasing sweets or fruit. \n\nThe photo of the lawmaker, a two-time presidential hopeful, has proved lucrative in charity sales in the United States. \n\n\nSanders announced on Wednesday that he had raised $1.8 million (\u20ac1.4 million) for charity by marketing items featuring his image at the presidential inauguration. \n\n
