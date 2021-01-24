In his snow-bound workshop, Swiss automaton master Francois Junod's moving mechanical artworks whir into action: birds whistle, historical luminaries write poetry. This is traditional craftsmanship newly recognised as being among the world's cultural heritage.
The region's historical pre-eminence in a field combining science, art and technology has also been given a boost by the United Nations.
In December, the craftsmanship of mechanical watchmaking and art mechanics in the Juras were jointly added to UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
They now sit on a par with Argentine tango, Belgian beer culture, Chinese calligraphy, French cuisine, Indian yoga, Japanese Kabuki theatre, Mexico's Day of the Dead and Spanish Flamenco.
More No Comment
Ultra-Orthadox Jews clash with Israeli police over COVID restrictions
Eleven Chinese miners saved as rescuers race to find remaining ten
Portugal votes for new president at height of COVID pandemic
Hong Kong puts 10,000 people into lockdown - the city's first
Britons in tears after floods damage homes for second year in a row
Police clash with protesters at pro-Navalny demonstration
Beijing starts second day of mass COVID testing for residents
Police detain protesters in Russia during pro-Navalny rallies
Heavy rain helps bring Western Balkans' waste problem into view
A year on from lockdown, Wuhan's young enjoy their freedom
D is for democracy: Swiss preschoolers learn to be good citizens
Salisbury Cathedral becomes hub for huge COVID-19 vaccination drive
Japan: Priests pour icy water over themselves as part of annual ritual
Celebrations for VP-elect Kamala Harris in Indian ancestral village
Trump's waxwork already removed from display at Paris' Musee Grevin