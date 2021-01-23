Police clashed with pro-Navalny protesters in central Moscow, in some cases beating those who attended rallies.
Thousands of supporters of Russia's jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny demonstrated in Moscow, answering his call for nationwide protests against President Vladimir Putin's rule.
Arrests were made in Moscow on Saturday, after thousands converged in the city centre to demand the release of the Kremlin critic.
Officers in riot gear could be seen hitting demonstrators with batons and apprehending others.
Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic, was arrested on January 17 when he returned to Moscow from Germany.
He had spent five months in Germany recovering from a severe nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.
More No Comment
Beijing starts second day of mass COVID testing for residents
Heavy rain helps bring Western Balkans' waste problem into view
A year on from lockdown, Wuhan's young enjoy their freedom
D is for democracy: Swiss preschoolers learn to be good citizens
Salisbury Cathedral becomes hub for huge COVID-19 vaccination drive
Japan: Priests pour icy water over themselves as part of annual ritual
Celebrations for VP-elect Kamala Harris in Indian ancestral village
Trump's waxwork already removed from display at Paris' Musee Grevin
Kim Jong Un greets senior officials after congress
Italy's Mount Etna spews rocks and lava in volcanic explosions
Russians submerge in frozen waters to mark Epiphany
Heavily armed gun lobbyists hit Richmond ahead of Biden inauguration
Flags replace people on National Mall for Biden's inauguration
Kosovo artist creates Joe Biden portrait using grains and seeds
Istanbul skids and slides to a halt as snow blankets Turkish city