This week the House of Representatives voted to impeach US president President Trump once again, as security was tightened in Washington DC after last week's riots in the Capitol.

Extreme weather battered the Balkans with snow, floods and ice.

An earthquake struck Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, leaving buildings collapsed and rescue teams searching for survivors.

Here's how these and other key stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

Glass in the doors leading to the Capitol Rotunda was smashed in last week’s attack on Congress by a pro-Trump mob. Washington. January 12, 2021 J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo

Nancy Pelosi holds the signed article of impeachment after the US House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump at US Capitol, Washington, USA. January 13 Brendan Smialowski/AFP

A man walks past a collapsed road after heavy floods in the village of Sferke, Kosovo. January 10, 2021 ARMEND NIMANI/AFP or licensors

A car submerged on a flooded street in the town of Fushe Kosove after heavy rain and snow showers in Kosovo. January 11, 2021 Armend Nimani/AFP

A couple of ice-bathers get into the icy water of Terezka pond in Prague, Czech Republic. January 12, 2021 Michal Cizek/AFP

A Copernicus Sentinel-2 image, provided by the European Space Agency on January 12, 2021 shows Madrid, Spain, after its heaviest snowfall in 50 years European Space Agency via AP

Rescuers search for survivors in the ruins of a government building that collapsed during an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia. January 15, 2021 Daus Thobelulu/AP Photo

A shop owner carries a mannequin to his shop in central Nicosia, Cyprus. The country has returned to lockdown for the remainder of the month. January 11, 2021 Petros Karadjias/AP Photo

Damaged houses lie at Taal volcano almost a year after it erupted in Batangas province, Philippines. January 10, 2021 Aaron Favila/AP Photo