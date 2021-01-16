German farmers and animal rights activists protest agricultural policy

Farmers, climate protesters and animal rights activists have gathered together with around 30 tractors in Berlin for an annual demonstration.

The "We've had enough" march denounces the government's agricultural policy and demands an end to industrial agriculture and animal husbandry.

A further 10,000 people sent their footprints on paper as they couldn't travel to Berlin because of the coronavirus pandemic. The footprints and messages of protest were hung in front of the chancellery on clotheslines.

Organisers of the march are calling for a total review of legislation. Saskia Richartz, a spokesperson from the We've had enough movement said: "The government's agricultural policy is based on cheap, mass production, with far too many animals locked up in small stables."

"We call for an overhaul of agricultural policy in favour of rural agriculture," she added.

The rally has become an annual fixture in the Berlin calendar, coinciding with International Green Week. Police said the protest was peaceful, with no major incidents or disruptions.