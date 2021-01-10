Authorities and civilians in Madrid and across Spain are doing what they can to get back to normal and minimise the problems caused by blizzards over the weekend.

Storm Filomena has lost much of its potency and is moving eastwards, but weather experts say the freezing temperatures will keep on falling into minus figures for several days.

Spain was brought to a standstill on Saturday after record-setting snowfalls blanketed much of the country, bringing transport links grinding to a halt.

The snow may have eased off, but the enemy for many, especially older people, will now be ice.

Conscious of that fact are groups of local residents, who are lending a hand with clearing the path to essential facilities.

"We live in this neighbourhood. Yesterday, we saw it on social media and all of our friends agreed to come this morning just to clear the way from the bus stop to the psychiatry building of the Gregorio Marañón Hospital," explained psycholigist Rocío Sedano. "We want people to be able to walk safely, that they're able to walk without ice and we do our best to make things as safe as possible."

The secretary of a local neighbourhood association, Félix Sánche, said it was great to be able to do something to help the health workers.

"They gave a lot to us during confinement and they have been going all-out during the pandemic, so the least we can do is to lend a hand".

The snow has turned Madrid's famous buildings and plazas into icescapes that have drawn sightseers.

The snowploughs have been out and about making the streets accessible, and many people, masked against COVID-19 and the cold, are taking advantage to get some fresh air and have a little fun in the snow.