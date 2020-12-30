Belarus' long-time and controversial president Alexander Lukashenko is pictured dancing with a young woman at a New Year's ball in Minsk.
The event went ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic. There was no evidence of social distancing or masks being worn.
The youth gala comes amid a difficult year for Belarus. In August, it was announced Lukashenko was the winner of a presidential election, netting an 80% vote share. His critics claimed the election was rigged in his favour.
It has prompted months of street protests, which have seen a heavy-handed response from the authorities.
Police have used stun grenades, tear gas and truncheons to disperse the rallies.
At Tuesday's event, Lukashenko read a speech addressing the country's youth, admonishing them to respect traditions and fight for Belarus' sovereignty.
