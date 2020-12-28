Heavy snow coats Milan in white but disrupts city traffic

A wave of blustery and wintry weather swept through Italy on Monday 28 December.
Milan woke up to a thick layer of snow covering the city.
The northern Italian town's famous Piazza Duomo was looking particularly scenic with its white winter coat.
More than 15 centimetres of snow fell during the night and covered the town.
The main roads were cleared by municipal vehicles, but many secondary roads are still covered and the main trams towards the town centre have stopped.
In the Villapizzone district, west of the city, the snow is causing traffic problems between the entrance to the main motorways and the Arco della Pace
