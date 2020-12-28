Eighty healthcare workers received their COVID-19 vaccines at a hospital in Rome on Monday.
It is part of Italy's policy of vaccinating medical staff before anyone else.
Next will be the elderly and workers at care homes.
Among the first to be vaccinated on Monday was Enrico Di Rosa, who was the first doctor to deal with patients with COVID-19 in Italy in January 2020
The vaccination campaign, which started on Sunday across Europe, comes almost 10 months after the first Italian patient tested positive for the novel coronavirus in northern Italy.
More No Comment
Heavy snow coats Milan in white but disrupts city traffic
'A gift of life': Cyprus' president has COVID vaccine live on TV
Winter fishing season has come once again to Chagan Lake in China
Voting underway in Central African Republic's presidential election
Flooding in England as Storm Bella approaches
First COVID-19 vaccinations take place in Rome and Prague
Yemenis light candles on Christmas Day to shine light on ongoing war
Italian volunteers handout Christmas lunch boxes to the poor
Russian Father Frosts surprise children at hospital
Michel Barnier and Boris Johnson present the new post-Brexit deal
Parade marks opening of new runway at Moscow airport
COVID-19: Christmas Masses held in open-air or in a basketball arena
Christmas Eve Jingle: Britons gear up to spread festive cheer
Animals at Berlin Zoo get Christmas treats
Travellers stranded in Dover for days waiting to board ferries
Stranded truckers at Dover port spell out 'HELP' with traffic cones
Huge iceberg in South Atlantic begins to break up
Stranded truck drivers scuffle with police at UK's Dover Port
Explosion at pharmaceutical factory in Taiwan kills one
Fire engulfs controversial migrant camp near Bosnia-Croatia border