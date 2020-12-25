Navalny ally under investigation for 'threatening' FSB agent

Russian activist Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, is under investigation for "threats" against an alleged agent in Russia's spy agency FSB, Navalny's team said Friday.

Police raided Sobol's home in the early morning on Friday before taking her in for questioning, Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Fund said on Twitter.

According to Navalny's team, the police raid is linked to Sobol's attempt to visit the home of FSB agent Konstantin Kudryavtsev. Navalny says Kudryavtsev took part in the plot to poison him with novichok in August.

The raid comes days after the broadcast of a telephone conversation in which Navalny duped the FSB officer into telling him how exactly they had allegedly tried to poison him.

Russia has repeatedly denied any responsibility for Navalny's poisoning, stating that no Novichok agent was found in his body when he was treated in Omsk.

Moscow has also said that any accusations against them are part of a wider Western campaign.

In September, the German government said there was "unequivocal proof of a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group" in Navalny's body.