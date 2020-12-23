How has the COVID-19 pandemic changed our lives globally?

One of the words that defined 2020 is pandemic - it literally means "affecting everyone". Coronavirus has changed all aspects of our lives, and it has led to surprising discoveries. Faced with a pending lockdown people started to buy in bulk, with one of the most cherished items being toilet paper.

Technology

We also discovered what it means to be stuck at home, with computer screens being our only way of contact - homeschooling, home office, working out and staying in touch with loved ones via zoom.

The most vulnerable

People in elderly homes were particularly isolated. At the beginning visits were not allowed. Eventually though innovative solutions were found.

Hospital staff

A moment to come together was also the lockdown tradition to clap each evening for the medical staff, who worked relentlessly at the frontline of the healthcare crisis.

The Mask

Masks used to be an attire reserved for medial staff. They were the only ones who needed it - that was the message from the World He alth Organization at the beginning of 2020. But then the organization changed its tune, and now most of us don't leave the house without one.

Social distancing

As we found out more about how Coronavirus spreads through the air, we learned to keep a distance.

The pandemic has also changed our way of greeting, the french way of two or three kisses and the handshake are out, the new thing is the elbow bump or Wuhan-shake.

Protests

Not everyone agreed with the new government-imposed coronavirus measures. Protests erupted in several countries. Anti-vaxxers, Covid sceptics, far-right extremists, conspiracy theorists and concerned citizens took to the streets, calling for more freedom.

The hospitality industry

Due to the lockdowns and curfews, cafes, restaurants, bars, hotels, non essential shops, cinemas, theatres and other venues had to close for weeks at a time. Many feared for their survival.

New Year

If everything goes to plan with COVID-19 vaccines, we hope normal life might return by the winter of 2021 and then we hope we might be able to celebrate properly once again.