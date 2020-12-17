The first major snowstorm of the season left the northeast US blanketed in snow, setting records in some areas.

Nearly a metre of snow was dumped on Binghamton, New York, as of Thursday morning.

A National Weather Service spokesperson said the storm sets a new two-day snowfall record. The previous record was recorded in March 2017 with 90 centimetres falling.

Hazardous road conditions were reported in multiple states, causing dozens of crashes in New Hampshire, Connecticut and eastern New York.

The storm came at a critical time of the coronavirus pandemic, though officials said they didn't expect the winter blast to disrupt vaccine distribution. COVID-19 vaccines started being given to frontline health care workers earlier this week.