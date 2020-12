2020 was a year like no other. Even though it will be remembered most for the pandemic, there were other events that shaped the world as we know it today. Browse through this selection of photographs to remember some of them.

The end of the UK membership in the EU

MEPs sing and hold hands after approving the UK's withdrawal from the EU during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels. January 29, 2020 Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP

New South Wales Fire and Rescue station officer looks out the window of a C-130J Hercules aircraft as a warm glow from wildfires near Coffs Harbour filters through the window SGT Christopher Dickson/ADF via AP

A statue stands at a burnt house after an overnight bushfire in Australia’s New South Wales state. January 6, 2020 Saeed Khan/AFP

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for rape and sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein leaves a Manhattan courthouse after a second day of jury selection for his trial on rape and sexual assault charges. January 16, 2020 Bebeto Matthews/AP Photo

A protester shouts “Black Lives Matter” during a rainstorm in front of Lafayette Park next to the White House, Washington, DC. June 5, 2020 Roberto Schmidt/AFP

A protester over the death of George Floyd carries the US flag upside as a sign of distress. Minneapolis, USA. May 28, 2020 Julio Cortez/AP Photo

Comet Neowise lit up the sky

The comet Neowise is visible in the evening sky above the artwork titled: “Seven Magic Mountains” by artist Ugo Rondinone. Near Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. July 16, 2020 John Locher/AP Photo

A massive explosiondevastated Beirut

Hoda Kinno, 11, is evacuated by her uncle Mustafa shortly after a massive explosion at the port in Beirut, Lebanon. August 4, 2020 Hassan Ammar/AP Photo

An aerial view shows Beirut and its port, damaged by a colossal explosion. Lebanon. August 7, 2020 AFP

Belarusian opposition supporters light their phones and wave an old Belarusian national flag during a protest rally in front of the government building at Independence Square Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo

An elderly lady walks by a serviceman standing behind a barbed wire fence during a protest in Minsk, Belarus. August. 23, 2020 Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, US Supreme Court justice and women's rights champion, died

A staff member places a photo of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before a ceremony for her to lie in state in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. September 25 Erin Schaff/AP Photo

A child in a supergirl costume pays respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg near the US Supreme Court building. September. 23, 2020. Washington DC, USA Alex Brandon/AP Photo

Record-breaking wildfires in California with over 1.6 million hectares burned

Flames consumed the Glass Mountain Inn in St. Helena, California, USA. September 27, 2020 Noah Berger/AP Photo

Escalation of violence in Nagorno-Karabakh

Villagers outside of Nagorno-Karabakh set their homes on fire before fleeing to Armenia ahead of some a territory handover to Azerbaijan. November 14, 2020 Alexander Nemenov/AFP

Moria migrant camp, a home for thousands, burned down

A woman carries a child past flames after a major fire broke out in the Moria migrants camp on the Greek Aegean island of Lesbos. September 9, 2020 Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP

Joe Biden won the election to become 46th president of the USA

A demonstrator holds up a sign while waiting for election results at Black Lives Matter Plaza, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Washington John Minchillo/AP Photo

Football legend Diego Maradona died aged 60

People light flares as they gather under a mural depicting football legend Diego Maradona, in Naples, Italy. November 25, 2020 Fabio Sasso/LaPresse via AP

Astronauts were carried to the ISS by a privately-owned company for the first time

Two astronauts leave on the SpaceX test flight to the International Space Station from Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA. May 30, 2020. John Raoux/AP Photo