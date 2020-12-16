Police officers verified forms allowing people to be out past curfew in front of the National Assembly as the country eased out of lockdown.
France exited a month and a half long lockdown but now has a curfew from 8pm to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Traffic did eventually subside but with the majority of bars and restaurants still closed, the quiet streets hardly looked different to previous nights in the pandemic hit French capital.
In an effort to lift his neighbours' spirits, opera singer Stéphane Sénéchal opened his window and took out his microphone to offer some festive carols.
Sénéchal sang "Jingle Bells" in both French and English to a crowd that gathered along the pavement.
