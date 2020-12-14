Pristina has its festive decorations up just like any other year. But coronavirus restrictions in Kosovo's capital mean they are not being enjoyed as much as they could.
Health authorities have imposed an overnight curfew from 7 pm to 5 am in a bid to lower the number of COVID-19 cases, which reached 1,000 a day at the height of the outbreak, a high number for a country of just 1.8 million people.
"It seems impossible not to enjoy to the full the decorations of our squares, which in previous years have served as meeting points for the Pristina residents," said Ardian Berisha from Pristina city hall.
"We know there are two reasons for that: coping with the virus, which makes it impossible to gather in the city to celebrate, embrace each other, to raise toasts to each other and other things. The other problem is the curfew."
More No Comment
Russia successfully test-launches Angara-5 space rocket
Wuhan river swimmers happy to be back after virus lockdown
Police shoot gunman outside New York City cathedral
Italy's Mount Etna volcano erupts and puts on a spectacular show
Thousands protest in Warsaw against abortion reform and PiS government
Santas gather in Pristina to raise money for those hit by pandemic
Dakar Fashion Week 2020 dazzles in baobab forest amid pandemic
COVID-19 vaccine set to be distributed throughout the US
Russian submarine test-fires four nuclear missiles in western Pacific
More than 100 arrested at tense security law protest in Paris
Maryland volunteers distribute food as pandemic creates rising hunger
French artist lives in glass cube to highlight lack of 'human contact'
Vatican City presents Nativity Scene, lights up Christmas tree
Slipping, sliding and skating: Ice covers the Ukrainian capital Kyiv
Virus-hit Cyprus shuts hospitality and restaurants for holiday season
'Aachoo!': Banksy's new sneezing woman artwork appears on Bristol home
Filipinos head to Christmas parks for festive cheer amid the pandemic
'Deep joy and emotion' as MPs in Argentina vote to legalise abortion
Mural in Mexico honours nurses helping in fight against COVID-19
EU chiefs hold minute's silence for former French PM Giscard d'Estaing