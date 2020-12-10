This was the dramatic moment SpaceX's bullet-shaped Starship exploded on landing after a test flight in Texas.
Entrepreneur Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, hopes the rocketship will begin transporting people to Mars within six years.
Wednesday's 6 1/2-minute test flight was the most ambitious to date. But it ended in a fireball after trying to land vertically.

