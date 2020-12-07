Posidonia Oceanica: a marine plant that keeps our oceans alive... and needs our protection

Posidonia Oceanica, a marine plant endemic in the Mediterranean Sea, forms some of the oldest and largest living colonies on the planet.

It provides an important habitat for other marine species. But it is under pressure from pollution, climate change and human activity.

Marine Biologist Gabriele Procaccini is one of Europe´s leading experts on the plant. He says it’s urgent we act to protect it.

“Posidonia grows vertically on seafloor sediments and this requires years and years. We’ve dated some Posidonia meadows as being 2,000 or 3,000 years old,” he says.

“Just imagine the consequences if we go and uproot all these Posidonia forests.”

Listen to Gabriele in the video above.