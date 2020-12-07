Art industry is 'manipulated' says Sacha Jafri

World-renowned artist, Sacha Jafri, believes that the modern art industry is manipulating artists and their creativity.

Talking to Euronews in Dubai he explains that traditionally, art dealers, auction houses and marketeers would begin their work upon the completion of a piece. However, today, they are often working with the artist from the moment paint touches the canvas.

"Sadly art has become more about the product than the beauty of creation," Jafri said. "It's a very manipulated system, to the point where, the artists—before they've even finished the product—the marketeer knows already what it's going to look like, what it's going to sell for, who it's going to sell to."

Jafri suggests more artists should donate a percentage of their work to charity.

"Why give 50% to the gallery when you can give 50% to charity?" Jafri adds. "In reality, I give 90% to charity. And why not? So that is what I have done".

Over the past 18 years, Sacha Jafri has personally raised more than €52 million for charity from his work.

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio and Madonna are all fans and collectors of Jafri's work.

Now the English artist is working on a piece that he claims has been 25 years in the making. The momentous piece of art is poised to set five world records.

Stretching to be larger than the size of two football fields, it will be the biggest canvas painting in the world. It will be the largest painting to hang in a museum and the largest painting to be projected onto a building.

It will also be the largest painting ever to be auctioned and it’s estimated that it will raise approximately €20 million for educational resources for children, as well as hospitals and healthcare workers.

Jafri told Euronews that raising money for charity is one of the main goals of the project. He said, "We as artists, can create something from nothing with value. So why on earth can't that be used to heal the world?".

Jafri has called on children from all around the globe to get involved in the project by submitting their own paintings to 'paint the world a different colour'.

Thousands of these submitted paintings will be pasted onto the mammoth artwork which is named ‘Humanity Inspired’.