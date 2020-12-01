Belgian police stormed what has been widely described as a lockdown sex party in central Brussels, allegedly involving diplomats and an MEP, Belgian news outlets are reporting.

When contacted by Euronews, the Belgian public prosecutor's office said they would not discuss the identity of the MEP. A further communication is expected from the public prosecutor's office later on Tuesday.

According to Belgian title 'Derniere Heure', 25 people were fined for being in breach of coronavirus rules. The newspaper alleged an MEP had tried to flee but was caught and questioned by police.

Coronavirus restrictions in Brussels include a curfew from 22h-6h, and a social bubble of one, although outdoor gatherings of four people are allowed.

The European Parliament press service told Euronews they had not been contacted by the Belgian authorities about the incident. They added that if an MEP had broken lockdown rules, then it is up to Belgian authorities to deal with the matter.