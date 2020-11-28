BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Paris Shops Reopen

Customers flocked to Paris' iconic Galeries Lafayette department store on Saturday as it reopened on the day some of France's lockdown restrictions were lifted.

All shops deemed non-essential were allowed to open their doors as part of a plan laid out by President Emmanuel Macron earlier in the week.

The new restrictions came after France had been under a nationwide lockdown for over a month.

Macon's announcement came in light of a drop in virus infection rates in the country.

Galeries Lafayette is set to lose over €1 billion in 2020 after two long closures inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic and successive lockdowns.

More No Comment