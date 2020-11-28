Customers flocked to Paris' iconic Galeries Lafayette department store on Saturday as it reopened on the day some of France's lockdown restrictions were lifted.
All shops deemed non-essential were allowed to open their doors as part of a plan laid out by President Emmanuel Macron earlier in the week.
The new restrictions came after France had been under a nationwide lockdown for over a month.
Macon's announcement came in light of a drop in virus infection rates in the country.
Galeries Lafayette is set to lose over €1 billion in 2020 after two long closures inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic and successive lockdowns.
