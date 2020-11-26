Naples mourns the passing of adopted son, Diego Maradona

His humble beginnings in an impoverished Buenos Aires neighbourhood did not stop Diego Maradona from becoming a footballing legend.

Likewise, his diminutive stature didn't stop him becoming one of the biggest football icons in the history of the game.

And the adoration he inspired did not just remain in his home country.

For the people of Naples in Italy, Maradona was more than just a football player. Before he arrived, the Serie A side had never won the championship. After he left, they never won it again.

