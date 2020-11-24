BREAKING NEWS
Russia

Russia says trials have shown its Sputnik V vaccine is 95% effective against COVID-19

In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, a Russian medical worker administers a shot of Russia's experimental Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow, Russia.
Russia says trials have shown that its Sputnik V vaccine is 95% effective against fighting COVID-19.

It said this figure was based on preliminary results from tests on volunteers, 42 days after the first injection of the vaccine.

It comes a day after it was announced the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine was on average 70% efficient.

Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna say their vaccines are around 95% effective.

"The data on the high efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine gives us hope that we will soon have a critical tool in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic," said Russia's health minister, Mikhail Murashko.