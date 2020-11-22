Paris switches Christmas lights on amid tight lockdown restrictions

The world’s famous Paris Christmas lights returned to grace the French capital on Sunday evening.

Coloured bulbs, luminous arches and sparkling projections decorated the streets of the Ville Lumière along the Champs-Elysées, Avenue Montaigne, Place Vendôme, Montmartre district and Bercy Village.

The lights, which were switched on by singer Louane, will stay on until January 6, from 5pm to 2am, and all night from December 24 to December 31.

The ceremony took place however in a smaller scale, as the city remains however under strict lockdown restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Moving around is allowed only for essential trips and food shopping, and people have been encouraged to work from home.

