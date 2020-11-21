Locals return to their severely damaged homes after flooding caused by Hurricane Iota ravaged the area surrounding San Pedro Sula in northern Honduras.
Hurricane Iota made landfall on November 17, unleashing considerable damage on Central America, already hit two weeks before by Hurricane Eta.
