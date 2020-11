This week Europe saw protests against coronavirus restrictions as the continent once again found itself at the epicentre of the pandemic.

Elsewhere, Azerbaijan took control of the first district Armenia agreed to cede as part of a peace deal to end hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Further afield, water cannons were used on anti-government protesters in Thailand.

This is how these and other key stories of the week were captured by photographers around the world.

A family drives a truck loaded with a small house along a highway as they leave their home village in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. November 18, 2020 Sergei Grits/AP Photo

Election officials wearing biohazard suits, for protection against COVID-19, carry a mobile ballot box while visiting voters with mobility issues during the presidential elect Roveliu Buga/AP Photo

Protestors wearing black clothes lie on the ground to represent the “death” of their businesses during a demonstration against France's lockdown. Perpignan, France Raymond Roig/AFP

Women draped with old Belarusian national flags attend a rally to protest against President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus. November 16, 2020 AP Photo

Demonstrators are sprayed by a police water cannon during clashes following protests against Chile's president in Santiago. November 18, 2020 Martin Bernetti/AFP

Anita and Lisa, 12, sit in front of their school in Turin as they protest against coronavirus-related school closures. November 17, 2020 Miguel Medina/AFP

A man holding a cross and a Bible preaches about Christianity in London’s financial district during England’s second coronavirus lockdown. November 18, 2020 Matt Dunham/AP Photo

A firefighter extinguishes flames in a burning home as the Mountain View Fire tears through the Walker community in Mono County, California, USA. November 18, 2020 Noah Berger/ AP Photo

Medical workers and patients are seen in the treatment hall of a temporary hospital for coronavirus patients in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, Russia. November 18, 2020 Pavel Golovkin/AP Photo

Police fired tear gas during scuffles in Athens as hundreds of protesters defied a ban on gatherings to mark the anniversary of the 1973 student uprising in Greece. November 1 Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Photo

Ukrainian small business workers fight against riot police at a protest against the weekend quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Kyiv, Ukraine. November 17 Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo