Hungary and Poland threaten coronavirus recovery package

Hungary has threatened to veto the EU's trillion-euro coronavirus recovery package over objections to linking access to cash with the respect of rule of law.

On Monday afternoon EU ambassadors are meeting in Brussels to discuss the current proposal, which has raised concerns from both governments in Budapest and Warsaw.

Both countries have been at loggerheads with Brussels in recent years over perceived democratic backsliding.

The talks on the long-term budget (2021—2027)— which involve the European Parliament, the Council and the Commission — come amid a long-running dispute between countries and MEPs regarding spending and respect for the rule of law.

After much wrangling, European leaders finally agreed on the amount the EU can spend over the next seven years in July. This was set at €1.8 trillion — of which €750 billion is for the coronavirus recovery fund, otherwise known as Next Generation EU.

The rest of the money, €1.074 trillion, makes up the EU's long-term budget, also known as the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF).

MEPs insisted on making funding transfers conditional upon adherence to democratic values, human rights and the independence of the judiciary.

Under the new mechanism, individual EU countries could lose their veto and have funding cut if a majority of other member states back such a move.

Last week, the three EU negotiating parties came to an agreement in order to move forward with the process with the aim to disburse funds to covid-struck economies in the EU by January 2021.

With the veto threats of both Hungary and Poland, the entire process could be blocked.