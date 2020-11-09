For 19 years, the prestigious Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) has celebrated a centuries-old master craft: watchmaking.

While the skills of watchmakers have evolved and consolidated over that time, the same dedication to form, design and craftsmanship through often hours of painstaking work has remained a constant for these artisans throughout history.

First founded in 2001, the annual GPHG awards, dubbed the industry's 'Oscars', give a platform to the intricate art of watchmaking and reward the contemporary creativity and innovation of horologists from around the world.

This year's event will be no exception. Here's what you need to know ahead of this week's awards ceremony in Switzerland.

The ceremony

Not only tempered slightly by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event will also take a different form this year with the creation of an expanded jury to adjudicate the winners of the annual awards. Instead of the usual 20 to 30 judges, there will now be an academy of some 350 industry experts involved in the selection and judging of hundreds of timepieces launched and marketed over the course of the year. For the first time, too, the academy can also nominate entries as opposed to watch brands submitting them.

The event will take place in Geneva on Thursday, November 12. It will be live-streamed from this page from 5.30 pm CET.

The trophy

Crafted by renowned Swiss graphic designer, Roger Pfund, whose design credits also include the Swiss passport and a series of Swiss and French banknotes, winners will take home the now iconic gilded bronze hand trophy. The inspiration behind its design is two-fold: Michelangelo's famous Creation of Adam fresco on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel and the importance of skill and mastery, two skills associated with watchmaking which has for hundreds of years been done by hand.

The nominees

Below are all 84 nominated timepieces vying for a gong on Thursday evening. Judges are tasked with choosing a winner from among six showstopping finalists in each of the 14 award categories, ranging from luxury men's and ladies' timepieces to diving watches and chronographs, as well as the grand prize for the best in show, the 'Aiguille d’Or'.

Click here for more information on the designs and specifications of all the individual watches nominated in the awards shortlist below. Click on the videos below to admire the fine detail of the six entries in each category up close.

Ladies'

Beauregard, Lili

Bovet 1822, Miss Audrey

Chanel, Mademoiselle Privé Bouton perle

Dior Montres, Dior Grand Bal Ruban

Hermès, Arceau Petite Lune Sprinkling of diamonds and sapphires

Piaget, Limelight Gala Precious Sapphire Gradient

Ladies' complication

Bulgari, Serpenti Seduttori Tourbillon

Charles Girardier, Tourbillon Signature Mystérieuse « fleur de sel »

Jacob & Co, Astronomia Fleurs de Jardin Rainbow

Maurice Lacroix, Masterpiece Embrace

Piaget, Altiplano Tourbillon

Van Cleef & Arpels, Lady Arpels Ballerine Musicale Diamant

Men's

Bulgari, Octo Finissimo S Blue Dial

De Bethune, DB28XP Starry Sky

Laurent Ferrier, Classic Origin Green

Petermann Bédat, Dead beat second

Romain Gauthier, Insight Micro-Rotor Squelette Manufacture-Only Carbonium® Edition

Voutilainen, 28SC

Men's complication

Bovet 1822, Récital 27

De Bethune, DB28XP Tourbillon

Girard-Perregaux, Quasar Light

Greubel Forsey, Hand Made 1

Hermès, Slim d'Hermès GMT

MB&F, HM10 Bulldog Ti

Iconic

Breitling, Chronomat B01 42

Bulgari, Aluminium Chronograph

Girard-Perregaux, Laureato Infinity Edition (42mm)

IWC Schaffhausen, Portugieser Chronograph

Piaget, Altiplano Origin Automatic

Seiko, Professional Diver's 1000M

Chronometry

Armin Strom, Gravity Equal Force Stainless steel

Bernhard Lederer, Central Impulse Chronometer

Brivet-Naudot, Eccentricity

Chronométrie Ferdinand Berthoud, FB 2RE.2

H. Moser & Cie, Endeavour Cylindrical Tourbillon H. Moser X MB&F

Theo Auffret, Tourbillon in Paris

Calendar and Astronomy

Behrens, Apolar

Chopard, L.U.C Perpetual Twin

IWC Schaffhausen, Portugieser Yacht Club Moon & Tide

Parmigiani Fleurier, Hijri Perpetual Calendar

Sarpaneva Watches, Lunations Harvest Moon

Vacheron Constantin, Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin Skeleton

Mechanical Exception

Armin Strom, Minute Repeater Resonance

Bovet 1822, Récital 26 Brainstorm Chapter 2

Jacob & Co, Bugatti Chiron

MB&F, Legacy Machine Thunderdome

Piaget, Altiplano Ultimate Concept

Ressence, Type 2A

Chronograph

Atelier de Chronométrie, Split-seconds chronograph

Breitling, Top Time Limited Edition

H. Moser & Cie, Streamliner Flyback Chronograph Automatic

Kurono Tokyo by Hajime Asaoka, Kurono Chronograph 1

Louis Moinet, Memoris Superlight

Parmigiani Fleurier, Tondagraph GT Steel Black

Diver's

Breitling, Superocean Automatic 48 Boutique Edition

Doxa, SUB 300 Carbon Aqua Lung US Divers

Grand Seiko, 9RA5 Professional Diver's 600M

MING, Ming 18.01 H41

Reservoir, Hydrosphere Bronze x Revolution "The Maldives Edition"

Ulysse Nardin, Diver X Cape Horn

Jewellery

Bulgari, Serpenti Misteriosi Intrecciati

Chopard, Magari

Dior Montres, Dior Grand Soir Reine des Abeilles

Jacob & Co, The Mystery Tourbillon Full Ruby

Piaget, Limelight Gala High Jewellery Black Opal

Van Cleef & Arpels, Frivole Secrète watch

Artistic Crafts

ANDERSEN Genève, Jumping Hours 40th Anniversary

Bovet 1822, Amadéo Tourbillon Squelette 7 Jours

Dior Montres, Dior Grand Bal Plume

Hermès, Arceau Into the Canadian Wild

Jacob & Co, Astronomia Sky Phoenix

Van Cleef & Arpels, Lady Arpels Soleil Féerique

"Petite Aiguille"

Bell & Ross, BR 05 Skeleton

Breitling, Superocean Heritage '57 Limited Edition II

Habring2, Chrono Felix Panda

IWC Schaffhausen, Portugieser Automatic 40

Sarpaneva Watches, Sarpaneva x Moomin

Trilobe, Secret

Challenge