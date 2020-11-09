For 19 years, the prestigious Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) has celebrated a centuries-old master craft: watchmaking.
While the skills of watchmakers have evolved and consolidated over that time, the same dedication to form, design and craftsmanship through often hours of painstaking work has remained a constant for these artisans throughout history.
First founded in 2001, the annual GPHG awards, dubbed the industry's 'Oscars', give a platform to the intricate art of watchmaking and reward the contemporary creativity and innovation of horologists from around the world.
This year's event will be no exception. Here's what you need to know ahead of this week's awards ceremony in Switzerland.
The ceremony
Not only tempered slightly by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event will also take a different form this year with the creation of an expanded jury to adjudicate the winners of the annual awards. Instead of the usual 20 to 30 judges, there will now be an academy of some 350 industry experts involved in the selection and judging of hundreds of timepieces launched and marketed over the course of the year. For the first time, too, the academy can also nominate entries as opposed to watch brands submitting them.
The event will take place in Geneva on Thursday, November 12. It will be live-streamed from this page from 5.30 pm CET.
The trophy
Crafted by renowned Swiss graphic designer, Roger Pfund, whose design credits also include the Swiss passport and a series of Swiss and French banknotes, winners will take home the now iconic gilded bronze hand trophy. The inspiration behind its design is two-fold: Michelangelo's famous Creation of Adam fresco on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel and the importance of skill and mastery, two skills associated with watchmaking which has for hundreds of years been done by hand.
The nominees
Below are all 84 nominated timepieces vying for a gong on Thursday evening. Judges are tasked with choosing a winner from among six showstopping finalists in each of the 14 award categories, ranging from luxury men's and ladies' timepieces to diving watches and chronographs, as well as the grand prize for the best in show, the 'Aiguille d’Or'.
Click here for more information on the designs and specifications of all the individual watches nominated in the awards shortlist below. Click on the videos below to admire the fine detail of the six entries in each category up close.
Ladies'
- Beauregard, Lili
- Bovet 1822, Miss Audrey
- Chanel, Mademoiselle Privé Bouton perle
- Dior Montres, Dior Grand Bal Ruban
- Hermès, Arceau Petite Lune Sprinkling of diamonds and sapphires
- Piaget, Limelight Gala Precious Sapphire Gradient
Ladies' complication
- Bulgari, Serpenti Seduttori Tourbillon
- Charles Girardier, Tourbillon Signature Mystérieuse « fleur de sel »
- Jacob & Co, Astronomia Fleurs de Jardin Rainbow
- Maurice Lacroix, Masterpiece Embrace
- Piaget, Altiplano Tourbillon
- Van Cleef & Arpels, Lady Arpels Ballerine Musicale Diamant
Men's
- Bulgari, Octo Finissimo S Blue Dial
- De Bethune, DB28XP Starry Sky
- Laurent Ferrier, Classic Origin Green
- Petermann Bédat, Dead beat second
- Romain Gauthier, Insight Micro-Rotor Squelette Manufacture-Only Carbonium® Edition
- Voutilainen, 28SC
Men's complication
- Bovet 1822, Récital 27
- De Bethune, DB28XP Tourbillon
- Girard-Perregaux, Quasar Light
- Greubel Forsey, Hand Made 1
- Hermès, Slim d'Hermès GMT
- MB&F, HM10 Bulldog Ti
Iconic
- Breitling, Chronomat B01 42
- Bulgari, Aluminium Chronograph
- Girard-Perregaux, Laureato Infinity Edition (42mm)
- IWC Schaffhausen, Portugieser Chronograph
- Piaget, Altiplano Origin Automatic
- Seiko, Professional Diver's 1000M
Chronometry
- Armin Strom, Gravity Equal Force Stainless steel
- Bernhard Lederer, Central Impulse Chronometer
- Brivet-Naudot, Eccentricity
- Chronométrie Ferdinand Berthoud, FB 2RE.2
- H. Moser & Cie, Endeavour Cylindrical Tourbillon H. Moser X MB&F
- Theo Auffret, Tourbillon in Paris
Calendar and Astronomy
- Behrens, Apolar
- Chopard, L.U.C Perpetual Twin
- IWC Schaffhausen, Portugieser Yacht Club Moon & Tide
- Parmigiani Fleurier, Hijri Perpetual Calendar
- Sarpaneva Watches, Lunations Harvest Moon
- Vacheron Constantin, Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin Skeleton
Mechanical Exception
- Armin Strom, Minute Repeater Resonance
- Bovet 1822, Récital 26 Brainstorm Chapter 2
- Jacob & Co, Bugatti Chiron
- MB&F, Legacy Machine Thunderdome
- Piaget, Altiplano Ultimate Concept
- Ressence, Type 2A
Chronograph
- Atelier de Chronométrie, Split-seconds chronograph
- Breitling, Top Time Limited Edition
- H. Moser & Cie, Streamliner Flyback Chronograph Automatic
- Kurono Tokyo by Hajime Asaoka, Kurono Chronograph 1
- Louis Moinet, Memoris Superlight
- Parmigiani Fleurier, Tondagraph GT Steel Black
Diver's
- Breitling, Superocean Automatic 48 Boutique Edition
- Doxa, SUB 300 Carbon Aqua Lung US Divers
- Grand Seiko, 9RA5 Professional Diver's 600M
- MING, Ming 18.01 H41
- Reservoir, Hydrosphere Bronze x Revolution "The Maldives Edition"
- Ulysse Nardin, Diver X Cape Horn
Jewellery
- Bulgari, Serpenti Misteriosi Intrecciati
- Chopard, Magari
- Dior Montres, Dior Grand Soir Reine des Abeilles
- Jacob & Co, The Mystery Tourbillon Full Ruby
- Piaget, Limelight Gala High Jewellery Black Opal
- Van Cleef & Arpels, Frivole Secrète watch
Artistic Crafts
- ANDERSEN Genève, Jumping Hours 40th Anniversary
- Bovet 1822, Amadéo Tourbillon Squelette 7 Jours
- Dior Montres, Dior Grand Bal Plume
- Hermès, Arceau Into the Canadian Wild
- Jacob & Co, Astronomia Sky Phoenix
- Van Cleef & Arpels, Lady Arpels Soleil Féerique
"Petite Aiguille"
- Bell & Ross, BR 05 Skeleton
- Breitling, Superocean Heritage '57 Limited Edition II
- Habring2, Chrono Felix Panda
- IWC Schaffhausen, Portugieser Automatic 40
- Sarpaneva Watches, Sarpaneva x Moomin
- Trilobe, Secret
Challenge
- Behrens, Rotary
- Breitling, Endurance Pro
- Kurono Tokyo by Hajime Asaoka, Kurono Anniversary Green ‘森:Mori’
- Louis Erard, Le Régulateur Louis Erard x Alain Silberstein
- MING, Ming 27.01 Ultra Thin
- Tudor, Black Bay Fifty-Eight