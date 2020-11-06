From chocolate birthday cakes with colourful sprinkles to vanilla sponge with strawberry jam filling; most of us have fond memories of cakes growing up.

Since then, cakes have evolved...

The industry is now worth over €36 billion globally. Some cakes being made today could easily be mistaken for sculptures, pieces of art in their own right.

Looking for a slice of the action was Chef Nadia Parekh, creator of Melange bakery in the UAE.

From her ‘cake studio’ in downtown Dubai, she told Euronews that she saw a niche in the market for bespoke cakes.

Cakes were not Parekhs' first love. Originally, she studied and practised as a clinical psychologist. At the time baking was only a hobby but one she was very passionate about.

Pursuing her creativity, Parekh worked as an intern in London at Le Cordon Bleu and Restaurant Gordon Ramsay (the celebrity chef’s three Michelin star venue).

After sharpening her skills under the watchful eye of some of the best pastry chefs in the world, Parekh was ready to start her own venture. And so, Melange Bakery was born.

Parekh approaches baking in much the same way as a sculptor approaches a statue. She explains the importance of colour, texture and composition in her bespoke cakes. For events such as weddings or birthdays, Parekh will often colour a cake to complement the colour palette of the room where it is to be showcased.

She told Euronews that creating cakes for events is something that she particularly enjoys as she feels part of the occasion.

Bespoke cakes from Melange Bakery are so visually impressive that her customers often say it’s a hard decision to eat them.