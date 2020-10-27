Protesters clash with Italian police over coronavirus restrictions

Thousands of Italian protesters angry over new restrictions announced to control the spread of coronavirus clashed with police in cities across the country overnight.
In Milan, several trams were vandalised and bins were set on fire, while anti-riot police fired teargas at groups of young people throwing glass bottles and other projectiles, with similar scenes found in neighbouring Turin and in the southern city of Naples.
