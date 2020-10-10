Greenpeace activists raised a four-metre statue of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday (October 7) to denounce his environmental policies.

The statue was erected in the burnt wetlands of Pantanal, in Brazil's Mato Grosso do Sul region.

Twelve per cent of the Pantanal wetlands — the world's largest wetlands and a UNESCO heritage site — was devastated between January and August 2020.

The region has been suffering from a historic drought which makes fire particularly difficult to control and the accelerating, illegal, deforestaton of the area is compounding the issue, Greenpeace said.