Luis Suarez' Italian exam scam comes back to bite star striker

Luis Suarez's may have cheated in his Italian citizenship process, according to an investigation by Italy's Guardia di Finanza and the Perugia Public Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation revealed that the Barcelona and Uruguay striker had advance knowledge of the questions in the Italian language exam he took in Perugia as part of his mission to achieve Italian citizenship ahead of a desired move to Juventus.

Suarez is from Uruguay but has Italian ancestors. If he can obtain Italian citizenship, he wouldn't have to occupy a non-EU spot with a new club, and Turin-based Juventus have already filled their quota.

According to the investigators, it's university chiefs that are the subject of the probe rather than the 33-year-old forward himself.

Perugia is one of only four universities allowed to release the certification to foreigners wishing to obtain citizenship