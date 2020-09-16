Watch back: MPs grill Boris Johnson at Prime Minister's Questions

MPs are grilling Boris Johnson in the UK parliament's weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session.

You can watch live in the video player, above, from 13h CEST.

It comes as Johnson's controversial Brexit bill makes its way through parliament.

The bill, which would break international law if passed, would allow the UK to override part of the deal it struck with Brussels to quit the EU.

On Monday, the legislation, called the Internal Markets Bill, passed its first parliamentary hurdle when MPs backed it by 340 votes to 263.

MPs are quizzing Johnson on a range of topics, including Brexit. Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner replaces Sir Keir Starmer who is self-isolating after a member of his family developed symptoms of coronavirus.

COVID-19 testing capacity

When questioned by Rayner about citizens who were struggling to get a COVID-19 test in the country, he responded that "we are testing more than any other European country".

He added the government was "delivering exactly what we said we would do" and aimed to carry out 500,000 tests per day.

The deputy opposition leader retorted that the country was averaging 62,000 tests per day.

Coronavirus restrictions in maternity wards

On current NHS COIVID-19 restrictions in maternity wards, which could leave women giving birth alone, Rayner put it to the prime minister that no woman should be "forced" to do this.

The UK leader said she was "entirely right" and that he agrees "birth partners should be able to attend births, that's why we have changed guidance on this".