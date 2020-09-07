BREAKING NEWS
Turkey

Turkey sentences man to life in prison for 2017 nightclub attack

By Euronews with AP
39 people were killed in Reina nightclub as hundreds celebrated New Year's Eve in Istanbul.
A Turkish court has sentenced a man to life in prison for the New Year's Eve attack on a nightclub in Istanbul.

Albulkadir Masharipov, from Uzbekistan, was charged with multiple offences including membership of a terror group and murder.

The court in Istanbul sentenced him to 40 separate life sentences.

Thirty-nine people were killed when a gunman forced his way inside the Reina nightclub in the early hours of January 1, 2017, and opened fire on crowds inside.

The suspect escaped the scene and the so-called Islamic State group later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Seventy-nine other people were wounded, and several revellers jumped into the waters of the Bosporus to escape the massacre.