Donald Trump took his tough law and order election message to Kenosha, the latest US city to be rocked by the police shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake.
The US president branded recent anti-racism protests acts of "domestic terror" by violent mobs.
Crowds lined the barricaded streets where the president's motorcade passed, with Trump supporters on one side and Black Lives Matter protesters on the other, yelling at one another from a distance and in sometimes tense face-to-face encounters.
"Thank you for saving our town," read the sign of one supporter along the road. "Not my president," read another.
Under heavy security that blocked off the road, Trump visited a burned-out store where he told the owners "we'll help you rebuild".
But Trump did not meet with Blake's family, who held a “community celebration” on Tuesday at a distance from Trump’s visit.
“We don’t need more pain and division from a president set on advancing his campaign at the expense of our city,” Justin Blake, an uncle, said in a statement. “We need justice and relief for our vibrant community.”
More No Comment
Can Japan's ancient Noh theatre survive coronavirus?
A 300-metre long 3D artwork adds beauty to a neighbourhood in Jakarta.
Extinction Rebellion begins fresh series of UK climate protests
Typhoon Maysak sweeps over southern Japan
Citroen 2CV race goes ahead at Snetterton despite terrible conditions
Colombian priest holds mass in drive-in Cinema
London stages 'die-in' protest against police brutality and racism
Mourning and masks: Shiites in Iran mark Ashoura amid COVID-19
Migrants move off Banksy rescue vessel as ships come to its aid
Socially-distanced spectators watch the Tour de France start from Nice
South African bikers protest against attacks on farmers
Pakistanis take part in Muslim mourning processions
World's largest bronze gorilla sculpture grabs New Yorkers' attention
Extinction Rebellion protest outside London HQ of oil giant Shell
Sea-Watch 4 rescue boat seeks port for 200 migrants in the Mediterranean
Typhoon that smashed South Korea now moves to its northern neighbour
Statue honouring 'real women' unveiled in New York's Central Park
Dazzling designs in latest exhibition at Japan's Art Aquarium
World's biggest rooftop greenhouse opens in Montreal
Coast guard rescues 17 from flaming yacht off coast of Sardinia