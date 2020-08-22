Anticipation grows in Lisbon on the eve of UEFA Champions League final

A day before the Champion's League final on Sunday, tourists, Bayern Munich and PSG supporters gathered at Lisbon's Praca Dom Pedro IV, in the city centre, where a giant replica of the trophy is displayed.
The final stages of the competition are being played behind closed doors in the Portuguese capital Lisbon due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Germany's five-time champions Bayern Munich will face France's Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on Sunday night.
The German football club is looking to clinch their sixth crown, while Paris' hometown team is just glad to make their first final.
The Champions League showpiece takes place at Estadio da Luz.
More No Comment
Massive blaze tears through California forcing thousands to flee
Celebrations for the traditional Shoton Festival begin in Lhasa
Small wonders: Meet the artist making a meal of Vietnamese dishes
Watch: Baby sea turtles heading out for their first swim in Guatemala
Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain finally make it to final
Dog surfing competition cancelled in California due to COVID-19
Drone footage shows devastation wrought by Beirut blast
Graffiti artists paint giant murals on tower blocks in Sao Paulo
Firefighters battle raging wildfires in California amid heatwave
Barcelona mourns the victims of the 2017 terror attacks
Mauritius is racing against time to reduce oil spill damage
Intentional fires are destroying the Amazon rainforest
Funeral held for Lebanese firefighters killed in Beirut explosion
Watch: In Japan, ancestors are given a send-off by boat
Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters gather in Minsk
Thousands gather for pro-democracy protest in Thailand
Creativity from adversity: Arty face masks inspired by coronaviru
Stranded tanker breaks in two off the coast of Mauritius
Thousands commemorate firefighter killed in Beirut blast
Sumela monastery opens for the 'Ascension of the Virgin Mary' mass