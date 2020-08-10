Residents of the Greek island of Evia woke up to severe damage on Monday after a storm caused flash floods that left eight people dead.
Those in the village of Bourtzi removed mud and debris from their homes after a nearby river flooded.
Parts of Evia saw rainfall that reached 80 per cent of the annual rainfall for the area in the space of a few hours overnight Saturday to Sunday, Greece's meteorological service has said.
At least 3,000 homes had been damaged by floodwaters, according to authorities.
Cars were swept away by floodwaters that left debris and garbage in their path.
