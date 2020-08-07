A plane carrying up to 200 people skidded off a runway and broke in two pieces while landing at an airport in southern India amid heavy rain, according to authorities and Indian media.

Two pilots were killed, according to Shashi Tharoor, a Congress party lawmaker.

The NDTV news channel said 30-40 people were hospitalised and other passengers have been evacuated from the aircraft.

The incident happened at Kozhikode, Kerala and involved an Air India Express plane coming from Dubai.

It was a repatriation flight carrying Indian citizens back to country, officials said. Regular commercial flights have been paused in India because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, confirmed the accident and said the plane broke into two pieces. He said details about injuries were not immediately known.

The news reports said the plane didn’t catch fire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his thoughts "with those who lost their loved ones", adding authorities were at the scene providing assistance to those in need.

According to India's news agency ANI, the flight had six crew members and two pilots on board.

India has witnessed flooding and landslides recently as it goes through monsoon season.