Rescuers worked through the night searching for survivors after two enormous explosions ripped through Beirut's port, destroying and damaging buildings across Lebanon's capital.

At least 100 people were killed and thousands more were injured.

The Lebanese capital's governor estimated that nearly half of the city was destroyed or damaged in the blast. These pictures reveal the scale of destruction in Beirut.

The aftermath of the blast is seen at the port in Lebanon’s capital Beirut on August 5, 2020 Hussein Malla/AP Photo

Wreckage is seen after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 5, 2020 Hassan Ammar/AP Photo

A couple drives past the wreckage after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 5, 2020 Hassan Ammar/AP Photo

Wreckage is seen after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 5, 2020 Hussein Malla/AP Photo

A picture shows the scene of an explosion near the port in Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 4, 2020 STR/AFP

A picture shows the scene of an explosion near the port in Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 4, 2020 STR/AFP