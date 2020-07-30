Italian senators are voting today on whether far-right League leader Matteo Salvini should be stripped of his parliamentary immunity so he can be tried for allegedly illegally detaining migrants at sea.

The former deputy prime minister made headlines last year when he refused to let dozens of migrants disembark from a rescue ship stranded in the Mediterranean.

Salvini is known for his hardline stance on immigration issues, but any loss of his immunity could be a major setback in his political career.

It would pave the way for a new trial that could see him risk up to 15 years in jail. Salvini is already due to stand trial in a separate but similar case.

Prosecutors in the Sicilian city of Palermo accuse Salvini of abusing his powers as then-interior minister in August 2019 to prevent the Spanish NGO Open Arms ship from docking in Lampedusa. The rescue vessel was marooned at sea for nearly three weeks with more than 150 migrants on board.

"Defending Italy is not a crime," Salvini said on Wednesday. "I am proud of it, I would do it again, and I will do it again."

He has insisted the decision to stop the migrants from getting off the ship until a deal was reached with EU countries to take them in was reached collectively within the government.

That’s the same defence Salvini is using in the other trial, in which he is accused of blocking migrants from disembarking from the Italian "Gregoretti" coast guard boat last July.

In February, the Senate voted to strip Salvini of his parliamentary immunity in that case. The preliminary hearing has been postponed three times due to the coronavirus pandemic and is now scheduled to take place in Sicily on October 3.

Salvini’s opposition League party remains the most popular in Italy, but it has been sliding in opinion polls. A Demopolis survey this week found it has dropped over 11 points in a year, from holding 37 per cent of voting intentions to 25.4 per cent.