Giant dead whale washes up on Indonesian coast

A 100-tonne blue whale was found dead, washed up on the coast of Indonesia.
Onlookers gathered on a beach in Kupang to look at the whale, which had been found by a fisherman on July 21.
Kupang Water Conservation Area Agency announced it has since moved the carcass further south on the island for its burial.
The waters around Kupang are known as a crossover area for cetaceans, such as dolphins and whales.
More No Comment
Fire hydrants helping New Yorkers keep cool amid high temperatures
'Model' customers keep Tokyo diners socially distanced
Firefighters tackle forest blaze in France's south-west Gironde region
Tear gas fired as Portland protests continue
Coronavirus: Guatemalan teacher pedals mobile school to children
Extreme bridge diving goes ahead in Bosnia despite COVID-19 pandemic
US civil rights icon John Lewis' casket crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge
Russian engineer builds his very own steam railway
Vladimir Putin leads Navy Day celebrations in Saint Petersburg
Hurricane Hanna lashes Texas's COVID-19 hit coast
Open-air theatre reopens with strict guidelines as restrictions lifted
World's tallest swing officially opens to thrillseekers in China
Liverpool fans celebrate team finally lifting Premier League trophy
Belgian DJ gives silent performance atop Brussels landmark
An artist in Italy has carved this huge portrait of Joe Biden
Universal Studios Japan fully reopens after coronavirus restrictions
Coronavirus: Performers create a drive-in circus in Brazil
Atlanta residents gather to pay tribute to US congressman John Lewis
Assad casts ballot in Syrian parliament election
Paris Plages opens with floating cinema on the Seine