Tear gas was fired in Portland, Oregon, to disperse demonstrators in the US city late on Monday.
Portland has been the scene of anti-racism demonstrations since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.
Protesters have been clashing with US federal agents, sent to the city by Donald Trump to protect federal buildings. State and local officials have said the presence of federal agents are making the situation worse.
But US officials say militarised officers will remain in Portland until attacks on the federal courthouse cease - and more officers may soon be on the way.
More No Comment
Coronavirus: Guatemalan teacher pedals mobile school to children
Extreme bridge diving goes ahead in Bosnia despite COVID-19 pandemic
US civil rights icon John Lewis' casket crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge
Russian engineer builds his very own steam railway
Vladimir Putin leads Navy Day celebrations in Saint Petersburg
Hurricane Hanna lashes Texas's COVID-19 hit coast
Open-air theatre reopens with strict guidelines as restrictions lifted
World's tallest swing officially opens to thrillseekers in China
Liverpool fans celebrate team finally lifting Premier League trophy
Belgian DJ gives silent performance atop Brussels landmark
An artist in Italy has carved this huge portrait of Joe Biden
Universal Studios Japan fully reopens after coronavirus restrictions
Coronavirus: Performers create a drive-in circus in Brazil
Atlanta residents gather to pay tribute to US congressman John Lewis
Assad casts ballot in Syrian parliament election
Paris Plages opens with floating cinema on the Seine
Fire hits 15th-century cathedral in western French city of Nantes
Yangtze river floods prompt massive evacuations in central China
Russia: Thousands protest against arrest of Khabarovsk region governor
Stringent health measures ahead of EU summit on COVID-19 recovery plan